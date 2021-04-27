Skip to main content
Brawl breaks out at Miami airport over standby seats

Brawl breaks out at Miami airport over standby seats

A fight broke out among passengers at Gate D14 in Miami International Airport on Sunday, April 25 over standby seats.

The brawl erupted after a gate agent announced that only three seats bound for Chicago were available for a group of four passengers on standby.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Jameel Decquir and charged him one count of disorderly conduct after the incident.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @supytauthong.

