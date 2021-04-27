Recall election likely for California's governor

A Republican-led effort to recall California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has garnered enough valid signatures to make the ballot, state election officials said on Monday.

California Republicans have gathered over 1.5 million signatures in support of a recall election to remove Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom from office.

That’s according to state election officials on Monday.

Newsom’s campaign texted California Democrats in response, “This recall attempt is a far-right partisan power grab and a waste of money.” With enough support, Newsom will likely face recall later this year amid an already crowded field.

Three Republicans have come forward to announce their run, including transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner.

Recalling a governor in California is a two-step process.

Voters decide whether they want to remove the sitting governor, and then choose a replacement on the same ballot.

The state hasn’t formally approved the recall or set a date for an election.

Officials have until Thursday to provide a final count of valid signatures.

Newsom was elected governor in 2018 with over 60 percent of the vote.

He would be up for re-election in 2022, but the recall effort has picked up steam amid the global health crisis.

It was launched in February 2020, initially to oppose Newsom's liberal politics.