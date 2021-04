Kumbh Mela 2021: Devotees participate in last 'shahi snan'

Despite surge in COVID-19 cases in India, scores of devotees gathered at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Haridwar on April 27.

They participated in the last 'shahi snan' of 'Kumbh Mela' and took holy dip at the ghat.

Due to COVID pandemic, this year the 'Kumbh Mela' held for a month only.