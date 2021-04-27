2021 SEAT Arona Xperience Exterior Design

Since its introduction in 2017, the SEAT Arona has been a success, selling more than 350.000 vehicles, and established as a key pillar of the brand’s range.

Now the new SEAT Arona is ready to continue the success of this model.

A new, stronger, more robust, reliable and safe attitude and appearance is just the beginning.

The urban SUV has undergone a transformation inside the cabin.

New levels of connectivity and driver assistant systems are also integrated in the new SEAT Arona.

In an increasingly digitised world the SEAT Arona is ready to bring customer’s connected lives into the cabin, in a completely intuitive way, adding a huge range of functionality, and with the interior design revolution, it also brings a heightened sense of quality in the interior space, achieved through its revised design language.