Stellantis Spotlight April 23, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending April 23, 2021, include a runner-up NHRA finish for Don Schumacher Racing in Las Vegas, the "Giants" ad campaign for Ram commercial trucks, Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day goes virtual again and Stellantis celebrates Earth Day 2021.