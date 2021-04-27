Toyota tests hydrogen engine in motorsport

Toyota Motor Corporation is developing a hydrogen engine and testing it in motorsport.

The engine uses hydrogen instead of gasoline and therefore does not emit any CO2 emissions.

With this, the Japanese automobile manufacturer is taking the next step towards sustainable mobility and underscoring its path to a hydrogen-based society.

In the three-cylinder test engine of the type GE16-GTS, the hydrogen is brought into the combustion chambers of the reciprocating engine via a modified fuel supply and injection system.

The combustion is faster than with comparable petrol engines, which leads to better engine response.

In addition, the vibrations are reduced, so that the driving experience and vehicle feedback increase.

The distinctive sound of the combustion engine is also retained.

The greatest advantage of the environmentally friendly vehicle performance: Hydrogen engines do not emit any CO2 emissions.