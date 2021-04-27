Thrill seekers stuck on UK's tallest rollercoaster for almost an hour in Blackpool

A group of theme park goers were left stranded on the UK's tallest rollercoaster in Blackpool for almost an hour.

A group of theme park goers were left stranded on the UK's tallest rollercoaster in Blackpool for almost an hour.

TikTok user @geo_connor filmed as he and his friends were left stuck on the Big One rollercoaster as it suffered a malfunction.

The filmer told Newsflare: "We were approximately there for around 45 minutes before they informed us we were going to have to go down the stairs.

"Carriage by carriage they evacuated us until we were off.

We were approximately 215 feet up and there were around 400 steps.

"When reaching the bottom we were offered a measly fast track pass for two rides!" This footage was filmed on April 25.