Recycling plant in Indonesia transforms plastic waste into bricks

This recycling plant in Bohorok, Indonesia, transforms plastic waste into bricks.

Workers at the facility collect waste such as plastic bags and wrappers and then tightly pack them into plastic bottles.

These bottles are then wrapping in concrete, creating the eco-bricks.

The Indonesian government as part of its commitment aims to stop the increase in plastic waste that pollutes the earth, has promised to reduce plastic waste by 30 percent and waste management by up to 70 percent by 2025.

This footage was filmed on April 26.