Labour: PM's alleged remarks are 'callous and sickening'

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth describes Boris Johnson's alleged remarks - that he was prepared to let "bodies pile high" rather than order a third lockdown - as "callous" and "sickening" and calls for a full and frank explanation from the prime minister.

Report by Blairm.

