Gurdwara in India hands out over 700 oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients each day

A gurdwara in Ghaziabad, northern India, has started refilling oxygen cylinders for free to help combat the country's second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The place of worship has also launched a helpline so locals can book oxygen cylinders.

Over 700 patients are receiving oxygen every day from this gurdwara.

This footage was filmed on April 25.

India recorded 319,435 new COVID-19 infections on April 26.