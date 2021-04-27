A gurdwara in Ghaziabad, northern India, has started refilling oxygen cylinders for free to help combat the country's second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Gurdwara in India hands out over 700 oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients each day
The place of worship has also launched a helpline so locals can book oxygen cylinders.
Over 700 patients are receiving oxygen every day from this gurdwara.
This footage was filmed on April 25.
India recorded 319,435 new COVID-19 infections on April 26.