Covid: ’44 oxygen plants, 1,200 ICU beds to be added in Delhi’, says CM Kejriwal

With Delhi facing a crippling shortage of life-saving oxygen, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will import 18 cryogenic tankers from Thailand and 21 ready-to-use oxygen plants from France.

In the next month, the Delhi government will set up 44 oxygen plants at various hospitals, including 21 that will be imported from France.

The Centre will install eight oxygen plants by April 30, Kejriwal said during an online briefing.

The Delhi government has urged the Centre to provide Indian Air Force aircraft for bringing the oxygen tankers from Bangkok.

The tankers will start arriving in Delhi on Wednesday, he added.

