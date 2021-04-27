Pres. Biden Expected To Announce New CDC Outdoor Mask Guidance

The President is also expected to announce new guidelines for vaccinated people to resume some activities, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Biden Set To Announce New CDC Outdoor Mask Guidelines: Report
'Risk is really, really quite low'
Daily Caller
The CDC's guidance now states that "masks may not be necessary when you are outside by yourself away from others, or with people..