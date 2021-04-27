Indonesian police disperse thousands of football fans celebrating in city streets

Police forces in Indonesia dispersed thousands of football fans celebrating their team's cup final win on the streets of Jakarta.

Police forces in Indonesia dispersed thousands of football fans celebrating their team's cup final win on the streets of Jakarta.

Footage from April 26 shows thousands of Persija Jakarta fans taking to the streets with flares and fireworks to celebrate their Menpora Cup victory.

Some of the jubilant fans were arrested by police for breaking COVID-19 regulations.