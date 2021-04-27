Myanmar tribes capture military outpost after heavy fighting close to Thai border

Armed ethnic groups in Myanmar captured a military outpost after heavy fighting close to the border of northern Thailand on Tuesday (April 27).

The army of the Karen National Union (KNU) attacked and burned the base used by Burmese soldiers opposite a crossing into Mae Hong Son province shortly after 4 am.

Two Karen soldiers were reportedly injured but they were successful in capturing the stronghold, where they can get mobile phone signals and internet connections.

Burmese military chiefs retaliated with aerial fire on a KNU base in Hpapun district, sending villages fleeing to the border with Thailand in search of safety.

Burmese soldiers have set up around 81 military bases in Karen state, 18 located near the Salween river and three located on the opposite side of the Thai villages.