Dozens of bodies arrived in Delhi’s Ghazipur crematorium on Tuesday (April 27) as India’s COVID-19 infections continued to surge.

India reported 323,144 new cases over the last 24 hours while the country continues to face a shortage of beds and oxygen supplies for COVID-19 patients.