Pet owner's footage of his elderly dog 'living her best life' goes viral on Reddit

This pet owner's footage of his elderly dog living her best life has gone viral on Reddit.

Clips of Hime, an 11-year-old husky with arthritis, being cycled around Richmond, UK, were posted to the social media site and have since blown up.

The adorable footage shows Hime taking in her surroundings as she is cycled around a park.

The filmer told Newsflare: "I bought the trailer after her initial diagnosis while she was still active, but she now prefers it "She will sometimes sit in the trailer before I can attach the wheels.

"I cycle her around the Richmond area.

"The Reddit post lead to commentators alerting me to the necessity of a mudguard for her protection from road debris." One video of Hime received over 87,000 upvotes on Reddit with 660 awards given.

These videos were filmed in April.