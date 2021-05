New city meetings hope to involve community in new project developments

Some residents said they were unaware of city projects in their neighborhood until construction started, but a new city process hopes to change that.

WHEN IT COMES TO DEVELOPMENTSIN THE CITY OF CINCINNATI,THERE'S A NEW PROCESS IN PLACE.IT'S SUPPOSED TO GIVE MORECOMMUNITY MEMBERS A SAY INWHAT'S BEING BUILT...BUT, DOESIT?WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTER LISASMITH SHARES MORE ABOUT THECITY'S COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENTPROCESS.JULIE THERE HAVE BEEN TIMESWHEN A PROJECT IS BEING BUILTIN A NEIGHBORHOOD ANDRESIDENTS COMPLAIN THEY KNEWNOTHING ABOUT IT.WELL..

THATSHOULDN'T HAPPEN UNDER THISNEW CITY PROCESS.THE IDEA ISTO MAKE SURE MORE RESIDENTSHAVE A CHANCE TO WEIGH IN ONPROJECTS IN THEIR NEIGHBORHOODTHAT INVOLVE CITY DOLLARS.OVERTHE LAST MONTH, SEVEN OF THESECOMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETINGSHAVE EITHER BEEN HELD..

OR ARESCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE.CITYMANAGER PAULA BOGGS MUETHINGNOTIFIED THE MAYOR AND CITYCOUNCIL THAT HER OFFICE WASDEVELOPING THIS PROCESS ACOUPLE MONTHS AGO.

ITSCHEDULES COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENTMEETINGS IF A PROJECT INVOLVESA CITY LOAN OR GRANT OF 50-THOUSAND DOLLARS OR MORE.OR--THE PROJECT INVOLVES A CITYPROPERTY FOR LEASE OR SALEVALUED AT 50-THOUSAND DOLLARSORMORE.Councilmember Jan-MicheleLemonKearney/Cincinnati"The currentprocess is snail mail goes outto I think everyone who liveswithin 400 feet of the projectand then emails go out to amuch larger group.

And anyonewho says they want to beemailed about what's happeningin that community gets anemail." THESE MEETINGS AREORGANIZED BY THE CITY'SPLANNING STAFF AND DON'TINVOLVE A VOTE.

BUT, THEINFORMATION IS SUBMITTED TOCITY COUNCIL..

AND COUNCILMEMBERS CAN ATTEND THESEMEETINGSSOME NEIGHBORHOODS THAT HAVEHAD MEETINGS FOR PROJECTSALREADY INCLUDE OAKLEY, CUF,AVONDALE AND COLLEGE HILL.CITYCOUNCIL WILL STILL HAVE THEFINAL SAY ON WHETHER PROJECTGO FORWARD.

LS WCPO 9NEWS