'Vaigai' festival celebrated at Madurai temple without common devotees

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, the 'Vaigai' festival in Madurai was held inside the Lord Sundararaja Perumal Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on April 26.

Temple management had decided to celebrate the festival without the presence of common devotees to ensure COVID protocols, however, social distancing norms were still flouted during the procession.