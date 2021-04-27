Professional diver captures stunning underwater encounters with wildlife of Galapagos Islands

A professional shark diver has captured some remarkable close-up encounters with the wildlife of the Galapagos Islands.

Bartolomeo Bove turned his lens on marine iguanas, playful sea lions, sharks and many other fascinating creatures which inhabit this famous archipelago.

"Enchanted Islands, a place of wonders," Bove said.

The footage was filmed back in 2018.