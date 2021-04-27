John Abraham’s 'Satyameva Jayate 2' release postponed

The release date of the John Abraham-starrer "Satyameva Jayate 2" has been postponed owing to the Covid outbreak.
The films director Milap Zaveri took to Instagram and announced the news on Tuesday morning.
