John Abraham’s 'Satyameva Jayate 2' release postponed
The release date of the John Abraham-starrer "Satyameva Jayate 2" has been postponed owing to the Covid outbreak.

The films director Milap Zaveri took to Instagram and announced the news on Tuesday morning.

