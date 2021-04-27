This Is The Future Of Warfare On Water

The U.S. Navy has showcased a new type of unmanned surface vessel.

The Adaro unmanned system took to the waters off San Diego to interact with Warship USS Oakland.

It is thought the Adaro could be used to extend intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) coverage when operating close to costlines.

Sealandaire Technologies, Inc., the Michigan-based developer of Adaro, say: "The Adaro is a rugged, man-portable, X-Class unmanned surface vehicle, its series-hybrid energy system provides quiet electric-only operation, even at top speeds."