India receives first batch of UK-funded Covid aid

The first batch of UK-funded oxygen concentrators, non-invasive ventilators and manual ventilators departed the UK on Sunday 25th April and arrived in Delhi around 0100 local time on Tuesday 27 April.

200 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators were in this shipment.

It comes as India has recorded more than 320,000 new cases of coronavirus infection as the country’s sinking health system started receiving much-needed support from foreign nations.

Tuesday’s 323,144 new infections raised India’s total past 17.6 million, behind only the United States.