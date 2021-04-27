‘Even I can’t say…’: Tope estimates 12 cr doses for vaccination in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the availability of anti-COVID-19 vaccines is still a challenge and the state needs a week's quota delivered at one time in order to vaccinate a maximum number of people.

The Centre has relaxed its COVID-19 vaccination strategy in the third phase under which the country's large 18-plus population will get inoculated from May 1.

He said Maharashtra alone needs 12 crore vaccine vials to inoculate the population of 5.71 crores in the age group of 18 to 44.

He said Maharashtra alone needs 12 crore vaccine vials to inoculate the population of 5.71 crores in the age group of 18 to 44.

Watch the full video for more details.