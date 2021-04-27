Witnesses Are Willing to Speak ‘Under Oath’ That Boris Johnson Made ‘Let Bodies Pile High’ Comment

Boris Johnson is under fire as Conservative insiders added weight to claims that the Prime Minister said he would rather let people die than put England into a second pandemic lockdown.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
A woman who lost three family members to COVID has said Boris Johnson is "not fit to be prime minister" if he did say he would..
Fresh claims about Boris Johnson are "not true" and a "comedy chapter" in an ongoing Westminster briefing war, a cabinet minister..
Downing Street last night strongly denied the Prime Minister made the comment, insisting it was 'just another lie'. But those who..