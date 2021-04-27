Witnesses Are Willing to Speak ‘Under Oath’ That Boris Johnson Made ‘Let Bodies Pile High’ Comment
Witnesses Are Willing to Speak ‘Under Oath’ That Boris Johnson Made ‘Let Bodies Pile High’ Comment

Boris Johnson is under fire as Conservative insiders added weight to claims that the Prime Minister said he would rather let people die than put England into a second pandemic lockdown.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.