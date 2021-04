Credit: In the Know: Finds

Sleep cozier than ever before with this blanket that’ll always keep your feet tucked in

The Sleep Pod wearable blanket provides 360° of gentle pressure, simulating the calming sensation of being hugged.

It helps reduce stress and lets you get a better night’s sleep.Click here to check it out: https://amzn.to/32PJXf6Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.