S&P 500 Movers: CDNS, UPS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of United Parcel Service topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.4%.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of United Parcel Service topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.4%.

Year to date, United Parcel Service registers a 16.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Cadence Design Systems, trading down 9.0%.

Cadence Design Systems is lower by about 3.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Centene, trading down 4.9%, and Penn National Gaming, trading up 6.0% on the day.