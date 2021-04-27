Nevada to form joint committee to discuss innovation zones concept

"Innovation Zones" were introduced by the governor with the goal of to create the ability to attract advanced technology industries prepared to significantly invest in Nevada's success.

THAN LAST MARCH.GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK ANDSTATE LAWMAKERS ARE FORMING ASPECIAL JOINT COMMITTEE TOEXPLORE THE "INNOVATION ZONESCONCEPT.""INNOVATION ZONES" WEREINTRODUCED BY THE GOVERNOR.THE GOAL WAS QUOTE -"TO CREATE THE ABILITY TOATTRACT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGYINDUSTRIES PREPARED TOSIGNIFICANTLY INVEST IN NEVADA’SSUCCESS."GOVERNOR SISOLAK SAYSTHERE IS NOT ENOUGH TIME TOFULLY STUDY THE CONCEPT DURINGTHE SHORT LEGISLATIVE SESSION.BOTH REPUBLICAN ANDDEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS WILL BE