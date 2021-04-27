DDT Dump Site Off Coast Of Southern California Even Bigger Than Feared

The survey of the seafloor between Long Beach and Catalina Island found at least 27,000 barrel-like objects.
DeMarco Morgan reports.
Deep sea explorers are stunned when they investigate a mysterious dumpsite for DDT waste barrels off the coast of Los Angeles
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marine scientists say they have found what they believe to be as many as 25,000 barrels that possibly contain..