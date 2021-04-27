Kim Kardashian ‘Grateful’ to Biden for Recognizing 1915 Armenian Massacre As Genocide

Kim Kardashian ‘Grateful’ to Biden for Recognizing 1915 Armenian Massacre As Genocide .

Kim Kardashian took to social media on April 24 to thank President Joe Biden after he finally recognized the Ottoman massacre of Armenians as genocide.

In her post, Kardashian said she was “grateful” to Biden for granting “every Armenian this day, and this truth.”.

After more than a century of fighting for truth and acknowledgment, today the Armenian people received the recognition we have all been hoping and praying for.

, Kim Kardashian, via Twitter.

She then expressed how “proud” she was of her heritage and the Armenian communities.

.

Although nothing will ever bring back the Armenians who were murdered, I hope that their families will now feel a sense of peace, Kim Kardashian, via Twitter.

Kardashian ended her post by thanking Biden a final time, saying he displayed “courage to speak the truths others chose not to.” .

Previous administrations have refused to use the term “genocide” to describe the systematic mass murder of over one million Armenians