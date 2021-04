Hyderabad paces COVID testing amid rising cases

In order to increase the COVID testing in Hyderabad, several camps for sample collection were set up across the city.

At one of the camps, people stood in long queues, without ensuring social distancing despite the 2nd wave of COVID-19 sweeping the entire country.

Currently there are 69,221 active cases in Telangana.

On April 26, the state recorded 10,122 fresh COVID cases.