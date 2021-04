Vaccinated? Get 1kg tomato, potato, onion for Rs 5 at Haryana store

Haryana's grocery store located in Sirsa came up with a unique initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The lucrative offer includes 1kg potato, 1 kg tomato and 1 kg onion at the cost of Rs 5.

People who have their vaccination certificate can take benefit of this offer.