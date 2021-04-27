Delhi hospital staff attacked after COVID-19 patient dies

Family members of a 62-year-old woman, who died on the morning of April 27, created ruckus in the Apollo hospital premises.

Hospital administration had accused the family members of vandalising hospital property and of misbehaving with hospital staff.

Delhi police arrived at the spot and ensured that the situation is control.

DCP South-East Rajendra Prasad Meena said, "The overall situation is under control.

We have not received any complaints of vandalisation at the hospital.

We have held a meeting with the Apollo hospital management and doctors."