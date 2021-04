'Forced to turn away people': Bihar Oxygen plants struggle to meet demand

Country is facing oxygen shortage amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

Oxygen plants are working in their full capacity but are failing to meet the rising demand.

An Oxygen plant in Patna produces 600 cylinders daily but it is not enough for the city.

One of the employees at the plant said, "There is a huge demand for oxygen.

We are unable to fulfil the demand and are forced to turn away people."