Daily Dividend Report: IBM,AMP,BRO,HON,WMB

This is the 26th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend.

The IBM board of directors today declared an increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.64 per common share, payable June 10, 2021 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2021.

IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.

The Board of Directors of Ameriprise Financial increased the company's quarterly cash dividend by 9 percent, or $0.09 per common share, to $1.13 per common share payable on May 21, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2021.

Brown & Brown today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0925 per share.

The dividend is payable on May 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 10, 2021.

Honeywell announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.93 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable on June 4, 2021, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 14, 2021.

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.41 per share, or $1.64 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on June 28, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2021.

The dividend is consistent with the first-quarter 2021 dividend and is a 2.5% increase from Williams' second-quarter 2020 quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, paid in June 2020.