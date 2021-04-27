Inside A $33M Mansion With A Hidden Underground Disco

Today Architectural Digest brings you to Corona Del Mar, California to tour an ultra-modern $33 million mansion with a very stylish secret.

Situated on over an acre of land and privy to stunning panoramic ocean views, 4700 Surrey Drive is a 5 bedroom/10 bath paradise - complete with a luxurious pool, cabana, and 25,000 gallon koi pond.

But once the time for lounging has passed, a hidden door in the living room leads to a fully decked out subterranean disco, ready for whatever the night has in store.