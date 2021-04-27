Hospitals in India are desperate for oxygen

India’s crisis deepens, with more than 323,144 new cases reported on Tuesday.
The sky-rocketing Covid-19 infections are devastating India’s communities and hospitals.
CNN’s Vedika Sud reports from New Delhi with the latest.
An acute oxygen shortage in India's hospitals has left desperate people begging and bartering for air.
India reported 349,691 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the fourth day in a row the country has set a world record for daily...