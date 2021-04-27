SCOTUS to hear teen cheerleader's Snapchat free speech case

The Supreme Court will decide if a teenage cheerleader’s First Amendment right was violated when a school district kicked her off the squad over a profanity laced Snapchat rant.
CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke with the family’s attorney.
