Look at its claws! Monitor lizard rampages through hospital in Thailand

This is the terrifying moment a monitor lizard rampaged through a hospital in Thailand.

Footage shows the frantic reptile scampering across the tiled floor after forcing its way into the building in Phitsanulok province on Monday morning (April 26).

A caretaker said she entered one of the rooms to clean when she spotted the lizard wandering through the rooms looking for food.

She tried to scare away the one metre-long reptile but it kept evading her and hid under the beds and equipment.

With the help of a medic, they were able to drive the reptile out of the room after nearly 15 minutes of trying to corner it.

The amused caretaker said the animal did not damage anything but it gave them extra work as it was determined to stay at the hospital She said: ‘I thought it was a cat making the rustling sound.

I was shocked when I realised it was a monitor lizard.

It did not try to attack or damage anything so it’s okay.

It left on its own.

‘It was early in the morning so there was only one person with me that time.

We tried to get rid of the lizard and it finally went out of the door.’ The lizard was chased out the facility and disappeared into the bushes in a nearby vacant lot outside the hospital.

Earlier this month a monitor lizard sparked panic in the city of Nakhon Pathom around 500 miles away when it wandered into a supermarket and climbed on the shelves.

The creature spent an hour in the store searching for food before being chased away by the emergency services.

Asian water monitor lizards have a Godzilla-like dinosaur appearance and are often mistaken for Komodo dragons.

They live in canals and ponds in large cities in Thailand where they feed on fish, snakes, frogs and scraps of food left by humans.

They are aggressive when threatened and have a mildly venomous bite which sometimes carries harmful bacteria.