Recall Election of CA Governor Gavin Newsom Could Now Occur as Early as Summer

A well-funded, grassroots group backed by key CA Republicans has acquired the the signatures necessary to force the recall election.

The recall movement against Newsom is largely related to lockdown restrictions he enacted across the state to curb the spread of COVID.

The Democratic governor has stated he hopes the June 15th date that has been set to lift all restrictions will remain feasible.

Despite a 53 percent approval rating, Newsom will face the election that almost certainly will take place before the year's end.

Newsom has referred to the recall effort as a "Republican recall" spearheaded by extremist Trump supporters.

An RNC-backed Republican recall of White supremacists, anti-Semites and people who are opposed to immigration and immigrants is an accurate assessment of who's behind this recall, Gavin Newsom, CA Governor, via CNN.

Recent polling suggests that four out of 10 Californians would vote to recall Newsom, .

With 56 percent of those polled responding that they would vote no on the recall