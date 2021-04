Noon COVID-19 update

I’M ROB HUGHES.THE CDC IS EXPECTED TO RELEAUPDATED PROTOCOLS ON MASKWEARING FOR THOSE WHO ARE FULLYVACCINATED.BUT IT COMES IN THE MIDST OF ASUDDEN UPHILL BATTLE TOVACCINATE AMERICANS.MANY STILL ARE HESITANT TO GET ASHOT.ABC’S ANDREW DYMBURT HAS THELATEST FROM WASHINGTONANDREW: TODAY, THE CDC SET TOANNOUNCE NEW MASK GUIDELINES FORPEOPLE WHO ARE FULLY VACCINATED.