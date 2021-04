Karnataka reports 31,830 new cases in last 24 hours

COVID cases are on uphill in the country amid second wave of pandemic.

Karnataka reported 31,830 fresh cases and 180 deaths on April 27.

Total caseload of the state stood at 14,00,775.

Bihar registered 12,604 COVID cases in last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 94,275 active cases in the state.

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh registered 14,352 and 13,417 fresh COVID cases respectively in last 24 hours.