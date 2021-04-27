CDC makes changes to guidance around masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday that fully-vaccinated Americans can resume some outdoor activities without wearing masks.
CDC Relaxes Outdoor Mask Guidance
WBZ CBS Boston
WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Laura Podesta reports vaccinated Americans could have new guidance from the CDC on wearing masks by the end of the Tuesday.