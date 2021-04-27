CDC Loosens Guidelines On Wearing Masks For Vaccinated People

President Biden said he hopes this will be an incentive for those who have held off on getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Jasmine Viel reports.
Natalie Brand reports on President Biden speaking on relaxed CDC guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated (4-27-2021)
CDC now recommends fully vaccinated people in the US can stop wearing masks outdoors in many situations