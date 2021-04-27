Credit: In the Know: Finds

Show off your curves in these flattering swimsuits designed by Australian pro surfer Bianca Anstiss

Australian pro surfer Bianca Anstiss designed bathing suits with your curves in mind.

Myra Swim makes flattering ‘90s- inspired Brazilian swimwear styles to emphasize the booty and highlight your curves.

With everything from one-pieces and men’s suits to mix-and-match tops and bottoms, Myra Swim has you covered for your next beach day!

Plus, if you enter code 30MS at checkout, you will get an extra 30% off all sale items!

Click here to shop: https://fave.co/2OXVBkQOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.