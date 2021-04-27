How to Eat Healthier When Ordering Takeout

According to nutritionist Karen Ansel, ordering takeout food can be healthy despite its “bad reputation.” .

This is great news, as the National Restaurant Association found that more than 65 percent of surveyed adults are ordering it on a regular basis.

Here’s some advice from nutritionists on how to eat healthy when ordering various takeout cuisines.

Thai, Opt for steamed, veggie-packed summer rolls instead of fried, high-fat spring rolls.

Italian, Go for a marinara or tomato-style sauce instead of a cream-based one.

Chinese, Substitute brown rice for white rice, as it has more fiber and micronutrients.

Japanese, Tuna and California rolls are great options, as they contain a good amount of proteins and are low in fat.

Mexican, Ask for cheese and sour cream on the side so that you can control the portion sizes of these calorie and fat-filled toppings.

Indian, Dal is a lentil-heavy, healthier option that’s loaded with spices and can be made with a calorie-saving tomato base.

Greek, Hummus is a great plant-based protein addition to any dish that also provides a dose of fiber and healthy fat.

American , Opt for broth-based soups rather than cream-based ones, as the broth cuts out a lot of added calories and fat.