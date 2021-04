Jessamyn Stanley Is Here to Remind You to Love Yourself

Do you find self-love difficult?

Do you doubt yourself and compare yourself to others?

Jessamyn Stanley wants you to say goodbye to all of that.

On this week's episode of How 2 Deal, the yoga teacher, body-positivity advocate, and writer shares four tips for shedding some of the negative and sometimes harmful mindsets that make it difficult Don't forget to follow How 2 Deal on Snapchat and check out Stanley's new book Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance when it hits shelves June 2021.