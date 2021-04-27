Scottish leaders clash over second independence referendum

The Scottish Conservative Party leader has told Nicola Sturgeon that a second independence referendum would "take her eye of the ball".

Douglas Ross said that securing Scotland's recovery and rebuilding after the pandemic was at stake in the upcoming Scottish Parliament election.

The first minister said that the Scottish Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat leaders want to “decide Scotland’s future”, and that the "views of the majority of Scotland don't matter to them”.

Report by Jonesia.

