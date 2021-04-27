Jay-Z Opens Up About Parenting With Beyonce

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Jay-Z is offering a rare insight into how he and Beyonce raise their 9-year old daughter, Blue Ivy, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, to have their own identities.
Plus, more celeb parenting news.
In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Jay-Z is offering a rare insight into how he and Beyonce raise their 9-year old daughter, Blue Ivy, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, to have their own identities.
Plus, more celeb parenting news.
Beyonce and Jay-Z are proving that they're still “Crazy in Love" as they celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary. Plus, more..
Benny Blanco shares awkward Beyonce story and Chance the Rapper reacts. Plus - Gwyenth Paltrow reveals what song she listens to..