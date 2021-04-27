Skip to main content
'Say cheese!' Whiskey the dog shows off its stunning smile in Canada

When Robyn in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, asks her Australian Sheperd and Border Collie mix dog, Whiskey, to smile, he quickly lifts its upper lip to show off its pretty teeth, filmed on May 28, 2020.

