4 p.m. COVID-19 update

COMING UP.THE CDC IS EASING ITS COVID-19FULLY VACCINATED AMERICANS DON’TNEED TO COVER THEIR FACESANYMORE.UNLESS THEY’RE IN A BIG CROWD OFSTRANGERS.ANDREW.DIMBERT HAS THE DETAILS.AMERICA INCHING CLOSER TO ARETURN TO PRE-PANDEMIC ROUTINE.THE BOTTOM LINE IS CLEAR.IF YOU’RE VACCINATED YOU CAN DOMORE THINGS MORE SAFELY BOTHOUTDOORS AS WELL AS INDOORS THECDC ISSUING NEW MASS GUIDELINESFOR AMERICANS WHO ARE COMPLETELYINOCULATED IF YOU’RE IN THATCATEGORY THE HEALTH AUTHORITYSAYS IT’S SAFE TO RETURN TO MOSTALL OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES WITHOUT AMASK INCLUDING OUTDOOR DINING.THERE ARE MANY SITUATIONS WHEREFULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE DO NOTNEED TO WEAR A MASK.PARTICULARLY IF THEY AREOUTDOORS, BUT WHEN IT COMES TOMEETING INDOORS THE CDC STILLRECOMMENDS MASKING UP WE KNOWTHAT THE VIRUS SPREADS VERY WELLINDOORS.THE CDC IS STILL ADVISINGAGAINST DITCHING YOUR MASK ATCROWDED OUTDOOR SETTINGS LIKESTADIUMS AND CONCERTS BUT THEMASK ROLL BACK FOR VACCINATEDAMERICANS IS A TESTAMENT TO THEEFFICACY OF THE VACCINES.IT SHOWS JUST HOW POWERFUL THESEVACCINES ARE IN OUR EFFORTS TOEND THIS PANDEMIC THE ROAD TORECOVERY STILL A WAYS AWAY.VACCINE HESITANCY IS STILL ACONCERN AS AN ABC NEWSWASHINGTON POST POLL FINDSALMOST ONE IN FOUR AMERICANS SAYTHEY WON’T GET A SHOT AND AFTERTHE JOHNSON & JOHNSON WON DOESHOT WAS PAUSED FOR 11 DAYS DUETO RARE BLOOD CLOTS THAT WERENEVER CONCLUSIVELY LINKED TO THEVACCINE MORE AMERICANS NOW SEEMHESITANT TO RECEIVE A SECONDDOSE OF THE MODERNA AND PFIZERVACCINES.IT REALLY MADE ME THINK MORETHAN TWICE ABOUT GOING BACK ANDGETTING THE SECOND ONE AND INTENNESSEE, GOVERNOR BILL LEE ISLIFTING.STATES PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONSCOVID-19 IS NOW A MANAGED PUBLICHEALTH ISSUE ANDREW DENVER ABCNEWS, WASHINGTON 42.7% OFAMERICANS HAVE GOTTEN AT LEASTONE DOSE OF THE VACCINE SO FARTHAT’S COMPARED TO 37.8% OFKANSANS AND 36.9% OF MISSOURIANSMANY COVID RESTRICTIONS AREBEING RELAXED THAT INCLUDESROYALS GAMES.THE TEAM IS EXPANDING CAPACITYFOR HOME GAMES FOR THE FIRSTMONTH OF THE SEASON ONLY 11,000FANS HAVE BEEN LED INSIDEKAUFFMAN STADIUM, BUT NEXT MONTHIT WILL BE 17,000 THERE WILL BESOCIALLY DISTANCED POD SEATINGMASKS W